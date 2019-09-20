Russia, China develop defense cooperation plan for 2020-2021

DONGUZ PROVING GROUND /Orenburg Region/, September 20. /TASS/. Russia and China have developed a plan for cooperation of defense ministries for the years 2020-2021 to be approved in the near future, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated on Friday during a meeting with his Chinese colleague Wei Fenghe.

According to Shoigu, bilateral cooperation between the states is developing due to friendly relations between Russian and Chinese leaders. "Recently, we have held the 24th session of the Russian-Chinese mixed intergovernmental commission on military-technical cooperation. We have discussed various issues related to further prospects for the years 2020 and 2021," Shoigu said.

"We have developed a big plan for cooperation for the near future. I am confident that we will consider and approve it in the upcoming month," the Russian defense chief continued.

He thanked the Chinese military officials who took part in the Center-2019 (Tsentr-2019) drills. "Nearly 1,500 Chinese military servicemen came to take part in the drills, a lot of equipment. Of course, they have demonstrated their high skills and training," the minister pointed out.

Shoigu expressed his confidence that such drills would continue. "Of course, we will continue to strengthen our cooperation, our relations with the aid of such drills that took place in 2018 (Vostok-2018 maneuvers, which China participated in - TASS) and the ones that have taken place now," the minister stressed.