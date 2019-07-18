Russia ready to deliver Su-35 fighter jets to Turkey

"If our Turkish colleagues express an interest, we are ready to discuss the deliveries of Su-35," the Rostec press service quotes Chemezov as saying.

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Rostec state corporation is ready to supply Su-35 fighter jets to Turkey if Ankara expresses an interest in their purchase, Rostec chief Sergei Chemezov stated on Thursday.

On July 17, the US State Department spokesperson said in a written statement that Turkey’s decision to purchase Russian missile defense systems S-400 makes it impossible for Ankara to remain in the US F-35 fighter jet program.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry called on the US to reconsider the decision to exclude Turkey from the F-35 program.

The Su-35S generation 4++ supersonic fighter jet performed its debut flight on February 19, 2008. The fighter jet is a derivative of the Su-27 plane. The Su-35S weighs 19 tonnes, has a service ceiling of 20,000 meters, can develop a maximum speed of 2,500 km/h and has a crew of one pilot. The fighter jet’s armament includes a 30mm aircraft gun, up to 8 tonnes of the weapon payload (missiles and bombs of various types) on 12 underwing hardpoints. The Su-35S has been in service with the Russian Army since 2015.