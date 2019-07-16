Eleventh plane carrying S-400 components arrives in Turkey

ANKARA, July 16. /TASS/. The eleventh Russian aircraft with a new batch of components for S-400 missile systems has arrived in Ankara, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense reported on Tuesday.

"The deliveries of S-400 air defense systems to Turkey continue. The eleventh plane has landed at Murted Air Base [in the Ankara province]," the ministry said.

Deliveries of Russia’s S-400 missile systems to Turkey began on July 12. On July 14, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the S-400 deal with Russia as a major agreement in Turkey’s modern history. He noted that the supplies of Russia’s air defense systems could be completed by April 2020.