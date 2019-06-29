No delays in delivery of S-400 missile systems to Turkey — Erdogan

OSAKA, June 29. /TASS/. There are no delays in the process of delivering Russian S-400 missile defense systems to Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"As far as I understand, there are no delays in the process of delivery," Erdogan said.

The agreement on joint manufacturing of missiles and exchanging technologies is of priority importance to Ankara, he added. "We continue monitoring the process of S-400 delivery and also regarding our agreement reached in Dushanbe. I also want to note that joint manufacturing of missiles, including exchanging technologies, is of pririty importance for us, for our cooperation," he stressed.

First reports about talks between Russia and Turkey on S-400 missile defense systems emerged in November 2016. Russia confirmed that Turkey purchased S-400 missile defense systems in September 2017. Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said that S-400 systems may start to be deployed in October 2019.