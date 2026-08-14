MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian extremist website Mirotvorets published the personal data of an 11-y. o. boy for providing fighters involved in Russia's special military operation with a quadcopter and a 3D printer, according to information reviewed by TASS.

The website's creators accuse him of "an attempt on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity" and of publicly supporting Russia.

Mirotvorets regularly publishes the personal data of minors and includes children as young as two in its database. In 2021, the website added 12-year-old writer Faina Savenkova from the LPR. Its administrators claimed that she was "taking part in anti-Ukrainian propaganda activities." Savenkova said that "publishing children's personal data on such websites violates the rights of the child."

The controversial Mirotvorets website was created in 2014. It aims to identify and publish the personal data of anyone said to threaten Ukraine's national security. Over recent years, its blacklist has included the personal data of journalists, artists and politicians who visited Crimea or Donbass, or otherwise drew the ire of the website's creators.