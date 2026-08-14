Iran to pursue legal action against US, Israel over crimes — ambassador

BANGKOK, August 14. /TASS/. Iran intends to hold the United States and Israel legally accountable for crimes against Iranian citizens, Iran’s Ambassador to Thailand Nassereddin Heidari told TASS in an interview.

"Safeguarding Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, alongside upholding the inherent rights of the Iranian nation stands as our highest priority in resisting the aggressors. Subsequently, we will pursue the legal action regarding the crimes committed against Iranian people and civilian infrastructure," he said.

"You may recall that the US side betrayed diplomacy at least twice in the midst of negotiations - despite the progress that had been made - and illegally chose the path of aggression against Iran. The martyrdom of more than 5,000 Iranians, attacks on civilian infrastructure including the Minab Elementary School, the Lamerd Sport Complex, and the attack on the unarmed Iranian Navy Frigate IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean are among the war crimes perpetrated by the US and the Israeli regime in their recent aggressions against Iran," the diplomat pointed out.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate 60-day halt to hostilities on all fronts. The United States and Iran then held talks in Burgenstock, Switzerland, mediated by Doha and Islamabad, on implementing the memorandum.

However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreement regarding the Strait of Hormuz.