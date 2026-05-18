Israel intercepts vessels from latest Global Sumud Flotilla en route to Gaza — media

TEL AVIV, May 18. /TASS/. The Israeli Navy launched an operation to intercept the latest Global Sumud Flotilla vessels attempting to breach the naval blockade of the Gaza Strip, the Ynet news outlet reported.

According to its information, the Israel Defense Forces began intercepting the Global Sumud Flotilla "hundreds of kilometers off the Israeli coast in international waters." The vessels set sail several days ago from the Turkish coastal city of Marmaris. The activists will be transferred to a special "floating prison" and then taken to the Israeli port of Ashdod, the news outlet noted. Shortly before the interception of the ships began, the Israeli Foreign Ministry issued a call for them to "change course and turn back," Ynet said. A security source told the news outlet that Israel is "ready for any scenario," as "resistance to the arrest is expected" and "the use of cold weapons is even possible."

The Israeli Foreign Ministry called the latest move by the Global Sumud Flotilla a provocation aimed at "diverting attention from Hamas’ refusal to disarm." The last time Israeli servicemen intercepted a flotilla carrying pro-Palestinian activists was in late April, when it headed toward the Gaza Strip coast.