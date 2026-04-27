UN chief warns arms control dying

UN, April 27. /TASS/. Arms control is dying, nuclear sabers are rattling again, and humanity has forgotten about the horrors of the nuclear age, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told the opening of the 11th Review Conference of the parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) Treaty.

"Nuclear sabers rattle once more. Mistrust rules the day. Hard-won norms are eroding Arms control is dying," Guterres said.

He said that the global goal of eliminating nuclear weapons dates back to the very first resolution of the UN General Assembly in 1946. According to him, not so long ago, children learned to huddle under desks in case of a missile attack, and nuclear tests destroyed untouched natural territories and vulnerable communities. "Today, a state of collective amnesia has taken hold," he warned.

On April 27, the 11th NPT Review Conference began its work at the UN headquarters in New York. This conference is held every five years and gathers almost all the 191 countries participating in the treaty to assess how the NPT is being implemented in three main areas: non-proliferation, nuclear disarmament and peaceful uses of atomic energy. This year an intense discussion is expected against the background of current conflicts and geopolitical disagreements - delegates will try to coordinate the final document with practical steps. Many experts doubt success because of the deep contradictions between nuclear and non-nuclear powers. The conference will last until May 22.