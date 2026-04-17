Lukashenko calls US actions in Iran ‘mindless adventure’

MINSK, April 17. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has characterized US actions in the Middle East as a "mindless adventure."

"They (the Americans — TASS) suffered from this reckless pursuit in Iran. The facts on the surface have shown that the United States must pause and recognize that, beyond their own interests, there are nations - whether in Greenland, Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, the Panama Canal, or elsewhere in the Western Hemisphere - that have their own priorities," he stated in an interview with RT.

Lukashenko also pondered whether, in the foreseeable future, nations might cease opposing one another and instead stand united to forge a brighter future for all. "God willing, that time will come. It’s difficult for me, given the current circumstances, to believe such a moment is near," he admitted.