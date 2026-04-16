Hezbollah advises Lebanese citizens to avoid visiting country’s south despite ceasefire

BEIRUT, April 17. /TASS/. Lebanon’s Shia organization Hezbollah told displaced residents of southern Lebanon, the Beqaa valley and the outskirts of Beirut to postpone their return until the situation in those areas is fully stabilized.

"Despite the proclaimed ceasefire, which comes into effect at midnight, all displaced persons should refrain from travelling to the south," the statement says. "We urge you to be patient and keep away from the affected districts for a while, because Israel often violates agreements and deals, like it did after the November 27, 2024 ceasefire."

"For your own safety, we advise all of you to wait until the situation stabilizes," the organization added.

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Israel and Lebanon had agreed on a ceasefire. According to him, he spoke over the phone with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and "these two leaders have agreed that in order to achieve peace between their countries, they will formally begin a 10-day ceasefire at 5 p.m. EST (9 p.m. GMT - TASS)."