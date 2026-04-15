Hungary cannot yet abandon Russian oil supplies — Magyar

BUDAPEST, April 15. /TASS/. Supplies of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline are critically important to Hungary, and Budapest hopes that Ukraine will resume its operation at the end of April as previously promised, leader of the Tisza party that won the April 12 parliamentary elections Peter Magyar said.

"This is very important, and Hungary simply cannot abandon it at this point. Even if it wanted to do so now, it would be completely impossible from a geographical standpoint. Russia will remain where it is, and so will Hungary," he said regarding supplies through the Druzhba pipeline in an interview with Kossuth radio.

Asked whether he had discussed the matter with Vladimir Zelensky, Magyar said he had not yet done so. "I have not yet become prime minister. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has every opportunity and the right to speak with him," the Tisza leader said. He is expected to be elected Hungary’s prime minister at the first session of the new parliament in early May.

"We will try to source oil from as many suppliers as possible while seeking the most favorable terms," Pter Magyar said. Therefore, "everyone hopes that the Druzhba pipeline will resume operations by the end of April," he added, noting that this will be important, in particular, for replenishing Hungary’s strategic oil reserves, which have declined by 20% over the past month.

The government of Viktor Orban was forced to supply crude from these reserves to refineries operated by MOL Group after Ukraine halted deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline. Hungary has not received Russian crude through this route since January 27.