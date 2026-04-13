Islamabad, Moscow expanding cooperation in energy, trade, defense — Pakistani diplomat

ISLAMABAD, April 13. /TASS/. Pakistan and Russia are steadily expanding cooperation in key sectors, including energy, trade and defense as they collaborate to ensure regional security, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported, citing Pakistani Ambassador to Moscow Faisal Niaz Tirmizi.

In an exclusive interview with the news agency, Tirmizi said that in recent years, relations between the two countries had expanded significantly, reflecting growing strategic convergence. Pakistan and Russia are currently working to enhance cooperation in energy, which he described as a vital pillar of the bilateral relationship.

According to the ambassador, Moscow and Islamabad have fully rejected the dollar in bilateral trade as they conduct transactions in alternative currencies, including the ruble and the yuan. "Both countries are adopting alternative currency mechanisms for trade in view of global financial restrictions," the Pakistani diplomat said.

Commenting on security cooperation between Pakistan and Russia, the ambassador stressed that the two countries were actively working together in the sphere of counter-terrorism, including as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS).

Earlier, Tirmizi told RTVI in an interview that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif may visit Russia in June and that he is looking forward to meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Pakistani head of government feels a great respect for the Russian leader and "considers him a voice of wisdom and a prominent statesman in the global arena," the diplomat shared. The Russian president is always welcome to visit Pakistan where he is very much respected, he added.