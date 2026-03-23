Trump hopes for regime change in Iran

WASHINGTON, March 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said he hopes for a regime change in Iran.

"Therell also be a form of, a very serious form of a regime change. But we're dealing with some people that I find to be very reasonable, very solid. The people within know who they are. They're very respected, and maybe one of them will be exactly what we're looking for," said Trump.

The American leader also talked about Venezuela. "Look at Venezuela. How well that's working. We are doing so well in Venezuela with oil and with the relationship between the president-elect and us, and maybe we find somebody like that," he added.