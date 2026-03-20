Israeli leadership sees no signs of regime collapse in Iran — media

WASHINGTON, March 20. /TASS/. Israel’s leadership sees no signs of the Iranian regime’s weakening, despite the assassinations of key figures ion the Iranian leadership, the US-based Al-Monitor portal said, citing Israeli diplomatic sources.

"We don't see any signs of the regime collapsing. Everyone who was assassinated has a replacement, and the replacements have replacements," one of the sources said.

According to the portal, Israeli intelligence expected that the elimination of key figures in Iran would lead to the regime collapse and mass riots. But this best-case scenario has failed to be implemented as Iran’s governance systems has demonstrated high institutional resilience.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.