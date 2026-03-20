Belarus lays proposal to end war in Iran — President Lukashenko

MINSK, March 20. /TASS/. Minsk has presented a plan to Washington regarding how to put an end to the ongoing military conflict in the Middle East, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told BelTA news agency on Friday.

"I shared with them my vision of how to end the war in Iran," the news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying.

"The way I see it. I do not want to speak about it publicly. I offered them another option," Lukashenko added.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February·28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.