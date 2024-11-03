Over 75 mln US citizens vote early in presidential election

NEW YORK, November 3. /TASS/. Over 75 million US citizens have voted early in the presidential election, which will take place on November 5, according to the data, published by the University of Florida on Saturday.

According to the University data, a total of 75,093,872 US residents have opted for an early vote. Over 40.7 million voted at the voting stations in person, while about 34.4 million voted by mail.

There are about 168 million registered voters in the US. Most people voted early in Texas (8,6 million), Florida (7.8 million) California (7 million), North Carolina (4.2 million) and Georgia (4 million).