Russian ombudsman urges Ukraine to resume constructive POW exchange dialogue

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russia’s human rights ombudsman, Tatyana Moskalkova, has called on Ukraine to resume a constructive dialogue on prisoner exchange, as the exchange process is going extremely hard due to politicization on the Ukrainian side.

"In view of the Ukrainian side’s politicization of this issue the exchange processes are extremely difficult and slow. We consider it necessary to resume a constructive dialogue and to speed up the exchange of prisoners," Moskalkova wrote on her Telegram channel.

She recalled that that Ukraine had not given its consent to accepting the captured servicemen of the 102nd, 126th and 118th separate brigades for more than a year. Of the 935 Ukrainian soldiers proposed for exchange Ukraine has agreed to only 279, Moskalkova said.

"We have repeatedly called for stepping up Russian-Ukrainian prisoner exchanges. This is an important humanitarian issue and it fully complies with international principles and norms. Families on both sides are looking forward to the return of their dear ones," she added.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia had never refused to exchange prisoners of war with Ukraine and was doing it with all professionalism required.