Democrats said to be readying response if Trump prematurely declares election victory

NEW YORK, November 2. /TASS/. Democrats have a plan should Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump declare himself election winner before the vote count is over, Reuters reported, citing six Democratic officials.

US Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign officials expect the former US president to declare victory on Election Day next Tuesday, the agency writes. The officials told Reuters that Democrats plan to "flood social media and the airwaves" with calls for patience with vote-counting.

"As soon as he [Trump] falsely declares victory, we're ready to get up on TV and provide the truth and tap a broad network of people who can use their influence to push back," a top representative of the Democratic National Committee told Reuters.

Back four years ago, Trump claimed election victory three days before the media made a call, Reuters said. The 2020 election was won by incumbent US leader Joe Biden.

On November 5, the United States will hold presidential elections. Trump and Harris are running for office. Trump served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021, while Harris currently holds the position of US vice president.