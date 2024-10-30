IDF claims Hezbollah elite forces’ deputy commander eliminated in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, October 30. /TASS/. Israeli troops have killed the deputy commander of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Forces in Lebanon, Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF) press service reported.

According to the IDF, Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, who commanded Radwan's Forces in Syria from 2012 to 2017, was eliminated. Recently, he was involved in organizing fighting in a Lebanese-Israeli border area. Shahadi was killed in a precise air strike in the Lebanese city of Nabatieh, located approximately 75km (46.6 miles) south of Beirut.

On September 23, Israel launched a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah formations in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement’s military facilities. The stated objective is to establish a secure environment in areas near the Israeli northern border, so that tens of thousands of people could return to their homes. On September 27, Israel eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in a strike in Beirut. In the early hours of October 1, Israel announced the beginning of a ground operation in the southern border areas of Lebanon.