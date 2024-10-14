Taiwan slams China for 'military provocations,' undermining peace in region

HONGKONG, October 14. /TASS/. The Taiwanese authorities have called on mainland China to stop "military provocations" that undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Guo Yahui, the official spokesperson for the office of Taiwan's chief executive, said while commenting on the Chinese People's Liberation Army's (PLA) exercises near the island.

"The international community is united as regards maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region. China should <...> stop military provocations that jeopardize the status quo of peace and stability in the region and threaten Taiwan's democratic freedom," Global Times cited her as saying.

"Maintaining regional peace and stability is a responsibility shared by both sides of the Taiwan Strait," Guo Yahui emphasized.

On Monday, the Chinese People's Liberation Army launched the "Joint Sword 2024B" drills around Taiwan. According to a statement from the PLA's Eastern Theater Combat Command, the exercise will be "a major deterrent for separatist forces seeking Taiwan's independence."

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when remains of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after losing the Chinese Civil War. Beijing considers Taiwan to be a province of the People's Republic of China.