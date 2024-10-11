WHO not recommending trade restrictions due to Mpox, Marburg fever outbreaks

GENEVA, October 11. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend introducing restrictions of trade and travel to countries where Mpox [new name of monkeypox] and Marburg fever cases were recorded, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on the X social network.

"Based on the current Mpox and Marburg outbreaks risk assessments, WHO advises that no travel and trade restrictions are needed," he said.

"Priority should be given to public health advice and concerted, collaborative public health efforts by all partners to contain the outbreaks and protect people everywhere," Ghebreyesus added.

According to WHO data, more than 35,000 cases of suspected Mpox and almost a thousand lethal outcomes that may occur due to this disease were found in Africa from January 1 to September 24. On September 27, Rwanda’s Ministry of Health confirms the start of the Marburg fever outbreak in the country.