Belarus never abandoned Russia — president Lukashenko

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Belarus has been repeatedly faced with choices regarding its interaction and cooperation with Russia, but the republic has never turned its back on its ally, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said during the ceremony in which he was presented with Russia's highest state award - the Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle the First-Called - held in the Kremlin's Andreyevsky Hall.

"We have been faced with this choice many times, but we have never, I emphasize, never turned away from Russia. You and your colleagues know it well," Lukashenko said.

He noted that "Belarusians see and appreciate the support" provided by Russia and its leadership, and assured that "Belarus is a reliable ally." "I want Russia to know that Belarusians have never let Russians down. Please accept my assurances: we will never let you down in the future," Lukashenko emphasized. "God has decided that we share both successes and difficulties in a brotherly way," Lukashenko concluded.