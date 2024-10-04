Israeli strikes damage 1,300 buildings in Lebanon since September 20 — FT

LONDON, October 4. /TASS/. More than 1,300 buildings in Lebanon have been damaged or destroyed over the past two weeks as a result of intensified Israeli bombing, the Financial Times (FT) reported, citing satellite data.

The Israeli Air Force struck at least 4,600 targets in Lebanon from September 20 to October 2. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) refused to answer its request for additional details on the numbers, as the FT reported. According to the Ministry of Public Health in Lebanon, 1,336 people were killed and more than 1 million people were forced to leave their homes during the same period.

According to Emily Tripp, head of Airwars, a non-profit British conflict-monitoring organization, "the level of intensity of the strikes and the amount of munitions used [in Lebanon] is certainly comparable" only to the airstrikes the Israeli military has carried out on the Gaza Strip.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against the Shiite organization Hezbollah, carrying out massive airstrikes on its military targets. As a result of one of the strikes, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in Beirut on September 27. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel. Early on October 1, the Israeli army announced a limited ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.