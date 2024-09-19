Uganda interested in direct flights with Russia — republic’s vice president

ST. PETERSBURG, September 19. /TASS/. Uganda is interested in developing air service with Russia and in the launch of direct flights, Ugandan Vice President Jessica Alupo said.

"We also consider it necessary to develop air service between our countries. This will facilitate the movement of people, goods and investment. We consider it necessary to sign an agreement between our national air carrier and the Russian [company] Aeroflot to launch direct flights between our countries," she said at a meeting with Russia’s Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko on the sidelines of the Eurasian Women's Forum.

Alupo also noted the potential of Uganda’s tourist sector and the country’s interest in attracting Russian investors to construction, of hotels in particular.

