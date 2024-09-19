Taiwan constantly making military preparations for independence — Chinese authorities

BEIJING, September 19. /TASS/. Taiwan's administration headed by Lai Ching-te is constantly raising the level of confrontation between Taipei and Beijing and is making military preparations to fight for the island's independence, a senior Chinese official said.

Commenting on the supply of US military goods to Taiwan, Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said: "Ever since the Lai Ching-te administration came to power, it has been persistently adhering to the separatist position of complete independence, vainly planning to pursue independence by armed means and opposing reunification." "They are constantly using all resources to build up military power, train troops and prepare for independence," China Central Television quoted him as saying.

He warned the Taiwanese administration "against misjudging the situation." "If you dare to take a stand, you will surely find your doom," Chen Binhua emphasized.

According to the spokesperson, the Taiwanese administration regularly escalates the confrontation between the island and mainland China, "constantly flirting with outside forces and begging them for help."

Chen Binhua urged Taiwanese residents to realize the danger that Lai Ching-te's political course for Taiwan's independence "inevitably leads to the danger of war."

He emphasized that the Chinese authorities have the strong will, self-confidence and necessary capabilities to resist provocations by Taiwan independence supporters and outside interference. "No one should think that we will swallow the bitter fruits that harm our country's national sovereignty, security and development interests," he added.

Earlier, the US State Department approved a potential 228 million dollar sale of various spare parts, including aviation parts, to Taiwan.

Taiwan issue

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Since then, Taiwan has retained the flag and some other attributes of the former Republic of China that existed on the mainland before the Communists took power. Official Beijing considers Taiwan a province of the People’s Republic of China. The United States broke off diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979 and established relations with China. While recognizing the one-China policy, Washington continues to maintain contacts with the Taipei government. The US is Taiwan's main arms supplier. The total amount of US military supplies to Taiwan over the years has exceeded 70 billion dollars, according to estimates by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.