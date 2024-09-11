Red Crescent Society counts more than 750 violations against its missions in West Bank

DUBAI, September 11. /TASS/. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has recorded more than 750 violations against its staff and patients in the West Bank since last October, the humanitarian organization said in a statement.

"Since the beginning of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society has registered more than 750 violations against its medical missions, patients, as well as injured that were in the organization’s ambulances in the West Bank," the document reads.

Earlier, the humanitarian organization reported that Israeli soldiers fired and wounded an organization’s volunteer while he was providing medical care to the injured in the town of Tulkarm. Furthermore, the Israel Defense Forces surrounded and stormed an ambulance station and detained two employees of the humanitarian organization for several hours.

The situation in the Middle East escalated sharply after a surprise incursion of militants from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, accompanied by killings of civilians in border settlements and hostage-taking. In response, Israel launched a ground operation in Gaza to destroy Hamas military and political structure and release all those in hostage.