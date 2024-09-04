No releases of radioactive substances above regulatory limits at Zaporozhye NPP — IAEA

VIENNA, September 4. /TASS/. No releases of radioactive substances into the environment above the required limits have been recorded to date at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in its report on the situation at the nuclear facility.

"To date, there have been no releases of radioactive substances into the environment above regulatory limits and no damage to the integrity of nuclear fuel at the ZNPP," the report said.

According to the report, the IAEA experts regularly perform independent radiation monitoring at the plant. To date, more than 100 radiation monitoring walkdowns have been conducted. The IAEA uploads the data to the International Radiation Monitoring Information System (IRMIS), making it accessible to the authorities of member states.

"The IAEA has confirmed that, based on the measurements taken during the regularly scheduled walkdowns, the radiation levels at the ZNPP remain within the expected range," the agency said.