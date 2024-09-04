Malaysia’s prime minister accepts Putin’s invitation to take part in BRICS summit in Kazan

TOKYO, September 4. /TASS/. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation to take part in the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, according to the statement posted on the prime minister’s Telegram channel.

During a meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum "President Putin and I exchanged perspectives on global events, and I was pleased to accept his gracious invitation for Malaysia to participate in the forthcoming BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, on 22-24 October 2024," Ibrahim said.

According to the prime minister, "this marks a significant step towards" Malaysia’s ultimate goal of joining BRICS.