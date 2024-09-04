Over 300 militants from CIS fighting within Kiev's nationalist formations

TASHKENT, September 4. /TASS/. More than 300 militants from CIS countries are fighting as part of Ukraine's nationalist formations, head of the CIS Anti-Terrorist Center Yevgeny Sysoyev said at a joint Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference in Tashkent on countering terrorism and extremism.

"More than 300 militants from the Commonwealth countries have been found in pro-Ukrainian nationalist formations, who, like those who went to Palestine, will later be able to use this combat experience to destabilize the situation in their countries," said Sysoyev.

He recalled that Ukraine had become "another hotbed of instability, which has a direct impact on Russia and Belarus." "Its authorities have switched to the use of terrorist methods, namely systematic shelling of civilians and Russia's border regions. Attacks on nuclear power facilities are of particular concern. They are actively recruiting young people and teenagers in social networks," the official said.

The escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in which a significant number of Central Asians are involved, is only adding to radicalization among the public.