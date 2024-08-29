Rockets fired at US military base in Syria — radio

CAIRO, August 29. /TASS/. Projectiles were fired at a US military base, located near the Conoco gas field in Syria’s northeastern Deir ez-Zor province, the Arab Republic’s Sham FM radio station reported.

The exact number of projectiles fired towards the facility is not known. Eyewitnesses reported that several explosions were heard in the vicinity. Other details are not available at this point.

The previous attack of this kind occurred in the early hours of August 14. Back then, the projectiles did not impact the base itself. No injuries among US servicemen were reported.