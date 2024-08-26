Russian, Kazakh presidents talk preparations for Putin's state visit to Astana

ASTANA, August 26. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed preparations for his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's state visit to Astana during a phone conversation between the two leaders, Tokayev's press service reported.

"The parties noted the need to fully implement the agreements previously reached in the trade, economic and energy areas. They also agreed to ensure proper preparation of Vladimir Putin's state visit to Astana," the report says.

The press service added that the presidents discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Russian cooperation. "The sides exchanged views on topical issues on the international agenda. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude for the invitation to participate in the BRICS summit in Kazan," the press service concluded.