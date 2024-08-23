Police detain over 300 protesters outside Indonesia's parliament

TOKYO, August 23. /TASS/. Police in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta have detained 301 participants of a rally against amendments to the election law in front of the country's parliament building, The Jakarta Post newspaper reported, citing a police spokesman.

According to him, "the police's actions were in line with its duty to maintain public security and order." However, the spokesman did not speak about the charges brought against the detainees or the details of the investigation.

Rallies are being held in the Indonesian capital over amendments to election laws. They were supposed to allow incumbent President Joko Widodo's youngest son Kaesang Pangarep to take part in regional elections. However, the vote on the amendments was postponed amid protests.

Indonesia's presidential election was held on February 14, with Prabowo Subianto winning the vote. He received congratulatory messages from world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. After his victory, Subianto promised a smooth transition of power and stated his desire to continue the policies of the current head of state. He also said he expected to take office after the inauguration on October 20. Joko Widodo's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is expected to join his team as vice president.