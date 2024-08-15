Protests against Kiev’s support to terrorists take place in northern Mali — website

HARARE, August 15. /TASS/. Protests against Kiev’s aid to Malian terrorists took place in this African country, with the largest rally taking place in the city of Koutiala, the Info Matin website reported.

The rallies took place under the slogans of "We demand respect for Mali’s territorial integrity!" and "Shame on Ukraine!" They were organized by the "Viable forces" non-governmental coalition, which supports the course on ensuring Mali’s sovereignty, carried out by the caretaker government led by Interim President Assimi Goita.

Ukraine violates Mali’s sovereignty

During the rally that took place after the march, the speakers condemned the silence of the global community regarding the war, "initiated by Ukraine and its terrorist allies against Mali," "the proxy war being waged against Mali" and "the interference of the country’s enemies in the country’s internal affairs."

"Ukraine not only violates Mali’s sovereignty by interfering in its internal affairs," one speaker said, according to Info Matin. "Kiev wants to turn our country into an arena of a geopolitical proxy war between the leading global powers. We have become a subject to the conspiracy of the imperialists, who crave our natural resources. If we don’t remain vigilant, we will suffer Libya’s fate. Because the West intends to turn the Sahel into an uncontrolled space, reigned by chaos and anarchy. We call on the Sahelian nations to jointly oppose these threats."

The protesters carried flags of the Sahel Alliance states (Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger), as well as Russia, which Mali builds up its cooperation with.

They also held a blood donation event for the benefit of Malian servicemen fighting the terrorists.

Evidence of Ukrane’s aid to terrorists

In the past few days, independent experts confirmed the involvement of Ukrainian special forces in fights against the Malian army. According to the Afrique Media TV channel, this is indicated by the examination of drones, downed over Mali, which carry the markings of Ukrainian and US military enterprises.

Mali has severed diplomatic ties with Ukraine over its support to the terrorists, an example later followed by Niger. Representative of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) Andrey Yusov admitted Kiev’s involvement in the terrorists’ attack on Malian forces, carried out in late July in the northeastern region of Tinzaouaten, near the Algerian border.

According to the Niger’s Leadership newspaper, this is a part of a project, initiated by the "Come Back Alive" foundation (deemed undesirable in Russia). Acting through the Ukrainian embassy in Mauritania, the foundation started recruiting terrorists, who then were delivered to Ukraine, where they were trained in modern methods of combat, including the use of drones and explosives, the newspaper says. According to the report, the well-coordinated attack, carried out on July 25-27 against the Malian forces by the Tuareg separatists in Tinzaouaten, indicates Ukraine’s active involvement in training of militants for destabilization of the situation in the region.