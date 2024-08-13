Abbas says Palestine supports Russia, trusts its leadership

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 13. /TASS/. Palestine supports Russia and trusts its leadership, President Mahmoud Abbas said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Novo-Ogaryovo.

"Mr. President, it is always a great pleasure for me to communicate with you, to consult with you. We believe in you, we trust you, we feel your support. We, for our part, are with you. And this is how we hope it will always be," the Palestinian leader emphasized.

He recalled that the Russian and Palestinian peoples have been bound by ties of friendship for decades. "Throughout these decades, we have felt the support and the fact that Russia - both at the level of the government and at the level of the people - stands by the Palestinians," Abbas added.

The Palestinian president arrived in Moscow on August 12 at the invitation of his Russian counterpart. Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS on August 11 that the purpose of the visit was to discuss the situation in the Middle East. "We are in a very difficult situation, and Russia is a country close to us. We need to consult," Nofal said.