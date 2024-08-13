Trump says present leaders of Russia, China, North Korea "at top of their game"

NEW YORK, August 13. /TASS/. US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said that present leaders of Russia, China and North Korea are "at the top of their game."

"I know [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. I know [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping]. I know Kim Jong Un [of North Korea]. They're at the top of their game; they're tough; they're smart; they're vicious — and they're going to protect their country," he said in an interview with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk broadcast on social media platform X.

"When they see a Kamala (the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Kamala Harris - TASS), or when they see a sleepy Joe (incumbent US President Joe Biden - TASS), they can't even believe it," Trump added.

The US presidential election is slated for November 5. Biden was supposed to represent the Democrats at the election but decided to drop out of the race after mounting calls from his party following his poor performance in a June debate with his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump. On July 21, Biden announced his decision to end his re-election bid and endorse Harris to replace him. Two days earlier, delegates at the Republican National Convention nominated Trump and Ohio senator James David Vance as the GOP's candidates for the offices of president and vice president.