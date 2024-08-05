North Korea’s border guards receive 250 launchers of tactical ballistic missiles — KCNA

TOKYO, August 5. /TASS/. North Korean border guard forces received 250 launchers of up-to-date tactical ballistic missiles that were produced domestically, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Monday.

According to KCNA, the ceremony of handing over the new weapons was personally supervised by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Kim Jong Un stressed that efforts aimed at strengthening national defense capabilities are the most important on the list of state affairs jointly with the improvement of life conditions in the country and the elimination of the consequences caused by natural calamities.