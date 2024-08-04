China to strengthen coordination with South Africa to resolve Ukraine crisis — diplomat

BEIJING, August 4. /TASS/. China intends to coordinate positions more closely and strengthen ties with South Africa for the sake of mutual understanding among members of the world community in resolving the Ukrainian conflict, the Foreign Ministry said.

According to it, China’s special envoy for Eurasian affairs Li Hui during his visit to South Africa proposed to consolidate multilateral efforts to find the most acceptable solution based on the so-called six-point consensus of China and Brazil. "The international community as a whole agrees on the need to promote the de-escalation of the Ukrainian crisis," Li Hui emphasized. He recalled that the China-Brazil initiative has already been supported by more than 110 states.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry recalled that Pretoria praised Beijing's shuttle diplomacy and pointed to the need for the countries of the Global South to strengthen cooperation to form a fair and impartial position that will help to achieve de-escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and create conditions for peace. South Africa supported the consensus voiced by China and Brazil and expressed readiness to promote its adoption in multilateral formats.

Since July 28, Li Hui has been on his fourth tour dedicated to resolving the Ukrainian crisis. Previously, he visited Brazil, and after his visit to South Africa, he traveled to Indonesia.