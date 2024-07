BEIRUT, July 30. /TASS/. Hezbollah said it launched a retaliatory strike on Israel following an air raid on its headquarters in southern Beirut.

A source in the organization's leadership told Sky News Arabia television that its fighters launched several squadrons of suicide drones toward the Upper and Western Galilee.

Earlier, a source in the Hezbollah leadership told TASS that the group would not leave the Israeli strike on Lebanon unanswered.