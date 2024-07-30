US-backed attempted state coup underway in Venezuela, says defense chief

CARACAS, July 30. /TASS/. A far-right political opposition in Venezuela backed by the United States and its allies attempts to stage a coup in the country, Venezuela’s Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said on Tuesday.

"What we witness today is another state coup being organized by far-right extremists backed by imperialistic forces namely by the North American imperialism and its allies," he said.

Riots flared up in Caracas and other Venezuelan cities on July 29. The protests are challenging the outcome of Sunday’s presidential election where incumbent President Nicolas Maduro was re-elected for another office term.

According to the National Electoral Council’s bulletin issued after counting 80% of ballots, Maduro was supported by 5,150,092 voters, or 51.2%. His rival, Edmundo Gonzalez of the far-right parties, scored 4,445,978 votes, or 44.2%.One of the opposition leaders, Corina Machado, refused to recognize the election results and proclaimed Gonzalez as the winner.