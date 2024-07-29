Ukraine needs Finnish model: cede territories, preserve statehood — Ukrainian politician

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Ukraine should follow the example of 1940 Finland, when the country lost part of its territories, but signed a peace deal with the Soviet Union and survived, maintaining neutrality, Oleg Soskin, formerly an advisor to ex-Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma, opined.

"Today’s Ukraine needs to follow what Finland did in the severe Winter War against the Soviet Union (1939-1940). Then Finland settled for peace <...> and it benefited from it. <...> Yes, it lost part of its territory, but it saved itself and developed normally afterwards," the expert said.

Moreover, according to Soskin, Finland was not occupied by anyone during World War II. "That is, it was a very wise [decision], a neutral status was in place, they assumed the model of a neutral state. So, maybe Ukraine should take advantage of it eventually? Well, we are running out of forces, where can we get them, these forces?" the expert asked.

The Soviet-Finnish war lasted from November 30, 1939 to mid-March 1940. After the Red Army broke through the defensive Mannerheim Line, the Finnish government engaged the USSR in peace talks. Under the subsequent peace treaty Finland ceded about 40,000 square kilometers of its territory. Now its territory is 338,400 square kilometers, making it the seventh largest country in Europe in terms of territory.