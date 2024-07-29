Cape Town international airport sustained blackout

PRETORIA, July 29. /TASS/. Operations of the Cape Town international airport is paralyzed due to a sudden power outage, the EWN radio station reports.

According to the radio station, the incident occurred overnight into July 29. Plenty of flights were canceled. Aircraft approaching Cape Town were redirected to other South African airports. Causes of the outage were not reported.

The blackout affected several critical units of the Cape Town international airport, including runway lights, navigation services and a fire and rescue team. Emergency operations are underway to restore normal functioning by the end of this day.

The Cape Town international airport is the second largest in South Africa and the sixth in Africa by the number of flights. It services 103 flights per day.