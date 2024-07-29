Transnistrian conflict remains unsettled, says region’s leader

CHISINAU, July 29. /TASS/. The president of unrecognized Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, believes that the 32-year-old conflict with Moldova remains unsettled. His comment followed Moldovan politicians' calls for the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers.

"Wars are easy to start, but they are very difficult to stop. Thank God, in Transnistria it was possible to do this in a relatively short period of time. But the conflict is not over," Krasnoselsky told TASS in an interview on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.

Russian peacekeepers were moved to the conflict zone after the agreement "On the principles of a peace settlement of the armed conflict in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova" was signed by the presidents of Moldova and Russia on July 21, 1992. Since then, together with Transnistrian and Moldovan Blue Helmets, they have maintained peace, thus enabling Chisinau and Tiraspol to negotiate a yet-to-be achieved settlement.

Moldova has been calling for the replacement of peacekeepers by a civilian mission having an international mandate. Tiraspol is against this, because such a mission was unable to prevent an armed conflict in 1992, in which more than a thousand people died and tens of thousands were wounded.