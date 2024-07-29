Transnistrian leader notes search for new sales markets amid economic blockade

CHISINAU, July 29. /TASS/. Transnistrian entrepreneurs are looking for new markets to sell their products amid an economic blockade by Moldova, as well as Ukraine, which has closed the border with the unrecognized republic, president of the unrecognized Transnistria Vadim Krasnoselsky said in an interview with TASS.

"Unable to get what they want by political means, Moldova’s leadership is using the tried and true method of economic pressure. Yes, it is stifling. Yes, it is creating more and more obstacles and barriers for our economic entities, for participants of international economic activities. <…> The country’s financial losses are serious. Entrepreneurs are searching for new sales markets, supply chains. And we are still trying to understand what it is Moldova wants from us," he said.

Earlier, Moldova blocked exports for such budget revenue generating enterprises as Electromash, BZE Potential and Moldavizolit Plant. Chisinau believes that their products may be used for military purposes. Moreover, Moldova has started charging a customs fee for any cargoes transited to Transnistria, as well as environmental fees.

Krasnoselsky views the actions by the Moldovan side as economic pressure aimed at getting Transnistria to acquiesce to its interests. Chisinau resorted to such methods earlier as well, he noted, adding that the same thing is happening all over again now.

Earlier, the Transnistrian leader addressed the UN and the OSCE informing them about the strengthening transport and economic blockade of the unrecognized republic, due to which it faced a humanitarian disaster. After being elected Moldovan President Maia Sandu has been ignoring the negotiations process, failing to meet her obligations assumed at the talks in the ‘5+2’ format (Moldova, Transnistria, OSCE, Russia, Ukraine, as well as EU and US observers), according to Krasnoselsky.