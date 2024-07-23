Trump proved brave enough to deal with China, DPRK, Russia, Elon Musk says

NEW YORK, July 23. /TASS/. US ex-President Donald Trump displayed bravery after the assassination attempt and proved that he can conduct business with leaders of China, North Korea and Russia, Elon Musk said in an interview with The Daily Wire.

Speaking in the interview, Musk praised Trump for raising his fist after being attacked, with blood running down his face and with a potential second attacker nearby. He noted that the US needs a leader that would be able to deal with strong leaders, like Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, pointing out that Joe Biden has trouble going up the stairs at times.

He added that no one in the world would be afraid of Biden, but a man, who rose after an assassination attempt and called for a fight, can instill fear, and foreign leaders will "think twice" before getting involved with Trump.

Trump was shot during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13; Candidate Trump was lightly wounded in the ear. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was eliminated by the Secret Service, which specializes on protection of high-ranking officials, including presidents, presidential candidates and former presidents. The FBI confirmed that this incident is being investigated as an assassination attempt.