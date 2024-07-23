Biden promises to appoint new Secret Service director soon

WASHINGTON, July 23. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden will soon appoint a new director of the US Secret Service following Kim Cheatle’s resignation from the post, according to Biden’s press statement posted on the White House website.

US media reported earlier in the day that Cheatle had tendered her resignation after her service failed to prevent the assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump.

"The independent review to get to the bottom of what happened on July 13 continues, and I look forward to assessing its conclusions. We all know what happened that day can never happen again. As we move forward, I wish Kim all the best, and I will plan to appoint a new Director soon," Biden said in his statement, noting that the Secret Service is "tasked with one of the most challenging jobs in public service."

Speaking before the US House Committee on Oversight and Accountability on Monday, Cheatle, who has been working for the Secret Service for more than 29 years, admitted that the attempt on Trump’s life was a colossal failure and could have been prevented. Some of the lawmakers called on her to step down.

Former US President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. A bullet grazed the ex-president’s ear. As a result of the shooting, one of his supporters was killed. The attacker, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service agents. The FBI are investigating the shooting at Trump’s rally as a possible domestic terrorism attack and assassination attempt.