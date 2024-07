NEW YORK, July 22./TASS/. The US military have destroyed four uncrewed surface vessels of Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah Houthi movement, the US Central Command reported.

"In the past 24 hours U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed four Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) in the Red Sea," it posted on messaging platform X.

The United States Central Command maintained that these USVs "presented an imminent threat to the U.S. and coalition".