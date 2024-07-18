{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Czech Republic to train up to 4,000 Ukrainian servicemen per year

Ukraine also signed the agreement on cooperation in the security sphere with Slovenia

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The Czech Republic is going to train up to 4,000 Ukrainian servicemen by the end of 2024 and keep this figure at the same level in years to follow, according to the agreement on cooperation in the security sphere signed by representatives of the two countries.

"The parties share ambitions of annual training up to 4,000 Ukrainian servicemen in 2024 and further on, including, but not limited to, the European Union Military Assistance Mission for Ukraine," the agreement reads, which was posted on the website of the Ukrainian president’s office.

The Czech Republic and Ukraine also expressed the intent to develop joint military-technical cooperation projects, "primarily in spheres of small and large caliber munitions, small and light arms, unmanned aerial vehicle, electronic warfare aids and heavy equipment, including maintenance, repair and reconditioning."

Ukraine also signed the agreement on cooperation in the security sphere with Slovenia.

Tags
UkraineCzech RepublicSlovenia
France to form a Ukrainian army brigade in 2024 — TV
The Ukrainian military will practice at training bases in France, where French servicemen are normally trained before departing to missions overseas, France 3 television reports
Read more
Kazakhstan to supply 1.2 mln tons of oil to Germany via Druzhba in 2025
In 2023 this figure was 993,000 tons
Read more
Biden could announce this weekend he quits race — report
The president’s fellow party members, close friends and major campaign donors believe Biden will not be able to change public perceptions of his age, deliver congressional majorities or defeat his Republican rival Donald Trump
Read more
Shipbuilders prepare combat ships for Russia’s Main Naval Parade
This work involved practically all of the Marine Plant’s services
Read more
Gazprom sets absolute record for summer gas supplies to Russian consumers
The record was set on July 17 and reached 700.4 mln cubic meters of gas
Read more
Lavrov sees his visit to UN as useful, says many countries share Russia’s approach
"At least, the overwhelming majority of participants agreed that the issue does exist, there are problems, and many expressed assessments that coincide with our vision of an objectively emerging multipolar world order, which we laid out in my speech," Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Tikhaya Bay polar station digital museum available online
The portal offers large blocks with multimedia materials, historical photo and video materials
Read more
Hungary believes intensity of conflict in Ukraine will soon escalate radically — Orban
"We can assume that tensions will not decrease and the parties will not start searching for a way out of the conflict without significant external involvement," the Hungarian PM said in his address to Brussels
Read more
NATO preparing for direct confrontation with Russia — Foreign Ministry
According to Anton Mazur, the relevant plans include "increasing the number of armed forces and the number of weapons, their redeployment to the East, increasing military production, developing military transport infrastructure, building strategic reserves, dehumanizing Russians through propaganda and even building POW camps"
Read more
US informs Iran about detecting its suspicious nuclear activities — Axios
According to its sources, the warning was sent in June "both through a third country and direct channels"
Read more
US directly involved in Middle East, Ukraine conflicts — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that "the current unprecedented outburst of violence in the Middle East is largely a consequence of the well-known US policy in the region"
Read more
West intent on pushing Zelensky’s ultimatum through at any cost — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister recalled that after the conference in the Swiss resort of Burgenstock, Zelensky announced "a first leap towards the peace summit" and the consequent requirement to "draft a document that will be put on the table in front of Russia so that a variety of powerful countries could try to put an end to this war
Read more
Press review: Lavrov issues stark warning at UNSC and talks on Ukraine must include Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 17th
Read more
Europe started paying €200 bln more after abandoning Russian resources — Lavrov
Europe’s economy is suffering now as "it was forced to assume the main burden of sanctions," Russian Foreign Minister added
Read more
Musk says Biden won’t be allowed to stay in the race
The businessman didn’t elaborate on who will convince the president to drop out
Read more
Russia against attempts to blame North Korea for deteriorating situation in world — Putin
The Russian leader pointed out that "Russia is ready to continue its political and diplomatic efforts in the interests of eliminating the threat of a relapse into armed conflict on the Korean Peninsula and creating here an architecture of long-term peace and stability based on the principle of unified security"
Read more
Russia poses no threat to anyone in European Union — Kremlin
Earlier, European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen announced her plans to turn the EU into a defense union
Read more
Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange closes
By the end of the main session, the MOEX index grew by 1.13%, the dollar-denominated RTS index went up by 1.38%
Read more
Court upholds RusChemAlliance's claim to recover 273 mln euros from Bayerische Landesbank
RusChemAlliance filed a claim against Bayerische Landesbank for 270.5 million euros and 2.64 million euros of interest for delays in the bank guarantee under the contract with Linde
Read more
China suspends arms control talks with US — Foreign Ministry
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian urged the United States to "respect China's basic interests and form the necessary conditions for a dialogue and consultation between the two countries"
Read more
Attempt on Trump's life could have ruined possibility of settlement in Ukraine — expert
According to Richard Black, "throughout the campaign, the administration seems to have provided inadequate security for Biden’s presidential opponents"
Read more
Analysts upgrade outlook on inflation, key rate, GDP growth again — Bank of Russia
In particular, inflation forecast has been upgraded to 6.5% for 2024 and to 4.5% for 2025
Read more
West may resort to 'blunt deportation' of Ukrainians to battlefront — Russia’s diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, Kiev intends to start recruiting Ukrainians, who have a dual citizenship or residence permits in other countries, while a number of European states are willing to assist Ukraine in this regard
Read more
India favors BRICS payment system creation, says such decision cannot be taken hurriedly
The expert expects such a step to have far-reaching consequences
Read more
The Moscow Times, Carnegie Endowment added to list of undesirable organizations
Previously, the Prosecutor General’s Office deemed these organizations undesirable in Russia
Read more
Russian company announces bonus of about $170,000 for first F-16 jet shot down in Ukraine
The company earlier announced cash prizes for destruction of West-supplied tanks in Ukraine
Read more
Ursula von der Leyen re-elected as President of European Commission
Von der Leyen’s candidacy was supported by 401 out of 720 Members of the European Parliament
Read more
Russia’s Caucasus partners must realize West’s 'friendship' not to be trusted — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that the US views South Caucasus "exclusively as a foothold for various actions, aimed against Russia and against the peaceful coexistence of the countries and peoples located there"
Read more
IOC publishes list of Russian athletes cleared for 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris
The Paris-2024 Organizing Committee also published a list of 16 Belarusian athletes, who will be participating in the upcoming Olympics
Read more
Biden administration deludes itself by thinking new war not to affect US — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat pointed out that geopolitics has "buried the once sacred for the West market laws"
Read more
Confrontation with Russia to be new driving force for EU under von der Leyen — envoy
The EU has definitively staked on confrontation with Russia, which in the foreseeable future will pose the main threat to today's eurocracy," Kirill Logvinov said
Read more
Most Russians don’t have negative feelings towards other nationalities, poll indicates
At the same time, Russians also seek a tougher migration policy
Read more
Ukraine plans to end hostilities, engage in talks with Russia — NYT
According to the report, "Ukraine is pursuing a plan for a negotiated end to the fighting"
Read more
Russian forces hit command post of Azov nationalist regiment in Zaporozhye region
"The command post of the nationalist Azov regiment was hit near the village of Maryevka, Zaporozhye region," Konashenkov said
Read more
Speaker of Georgian parliament says opposition gearing up to reject election outcome
Shalva Papuashvili said the opposition previously also rejected the outcome elections, but did not achieve anything
Read more
Switzerland not up to 'honest broker' role in conflict settlement — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova pointed to the July 15 agreement between Switzerland and NATO to open an alliance office in Geneva
Read more
Iran to seek justice over assassination of Soleimani — diplomat
"We will only resort to Iranian and international legal and judicial procedures," Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said, replying to a question as to whether violent measures against Trump will be used
Read more
Defense firm delivers new batch of T-90M main battle tanks to Russian troops
It is reported that the tanks feature a new turret, next-generation reactive armor, a new cannon, advanced communications and a more powerful engine
Read more
West worried about Ukrainian army’s repeated failures, Russian diplomat says
Maria Zakharova pointed out that the Kiev regime "is used to" employing terrorist methods
Read more
Evan Gershkovich’s potential exchange being discussed by Russian, US intelligence — Lavrov
The foreign minister noted that "this topic does not like fuss, as everyone knows"
Read more
Some forces seek major conflict in Middle East, particularly against Iran — Lavrov
"This is a short-sighted, hopeless policy, and we are actively opposing it," Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Russian military destroys 35 drones, ten drone boats in two regions
"Air defense forces destroyed 33 drones above the Republic of Crimea and two - above the Bryansk region," the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Policeman in Paris wounded in knife attack
The documents found on the suspect showed he is a 27-years-old foreigner legally residing in France
Read more
Global catastrophe possible, but Russia is trying to prevent it — Medvedev
Deputy chairman of Russia’s security council noted that Russia has moral and legal grounds to give an adequate symmetric or asymmetric response to any direct threat to its security and sovereignty
Read more
France to form a Ukrainian army brigade in 2024 — TV
The Ukrainian military will practice at training bases in France, where French servicemen are normally trained before departing to missions overseas, France 3 television reports
Read more
Ten percent of Russians would believe Putin if he said aliens exist — poll
A little under half of the country, 49%, said they need to see aliens with their own eyes before they say they are real
Read more
Foreign buyers interested in Russia’s Krasukha electronic warfare systems — company
The Krasukhas' primary targets are airborne radio-electronics (such as UAVs) and airborne systems guided by radar
Read more
Szijjarto says Paks-2 NPP construction to be discussed with Rosatom CEO in Istanbul
Though Rosatom is the general contractor, "subcontractors from the US, Germany and France also work successfully on the project," the minister noted
Read more
Uganda invites Russia to partner in healthcare sphere
Robinah Nabbanja pointed out that Uganda's market is promising as the country is part of the East African Community, which is home to more than 302 million people and has a GDP of $313 billion
Read more
West twists strike at Kiev hospital by Bucha template — Russian envoy to OSCE
Maksim Buyakevich also underscored that, amid the Kiev regime’s targeted attacks on children, Washington and London continue to invest into maintaining the degree of the armed standoff
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry publishes losses of Ukraine’s National Guard
On April 18, the Defense Ministry made public the first lists containing personal data of Ukrainian soldiers killed in action
Read more
Crew of Russia’s crashed Superjet aircraft never reported any problems on board
"In the last report, a pilot said that he was gaining altitude," a source in the Russian aviation services said
Read more
Ukrainian opposition leader sends letter to Trump saying Kiev had motive to kill him
"Physical elimination of political opponents and political corruption are links in a chain for those who are seeking to stay in power and are profiting from the war in Ukraine by means of selling weapons to Ukrainian neo-Nazis," Viktor Medvedchuk stressed
Read more
G7's attempts to dictate rules to global majority unacceptable — Russian Foreign Ministry
Russia believes that "the international monetary and financial system should be non-discriminatory, equally accessible and fair," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
F-16's no match for Russian jets in air combat
F-16 is inferior in maneuverability to the latest generation of Russian thrust-vectoring aircraft, French aviation expert Cyrille de Lattre said
Read more
Russian deputy defense minister meets in Moscow with Iraqi ambassador to Russia
"During the meeting, the sides discussed key issues in the sphere of defense and the fight against terrorism," the statement reads
Read more
FSB reveals Wehrmacht general’s testimony on how Hitler perceived enslaving Russia
The FSB published the testimony by former commandant of the Mogilev fortified area Major General Gottfried von Erdmannsdorff who had surrendered to Soviet troops
Read more
Ukrainian military given specific orders to maximize damage on civilians — Russian general
Speaking about the possibility of a peace agreement, Apty Alaudinov indicated that "nobody is going to come running to Zelensky or whoever else"
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Forest fire area in Tuapse District growing to 3.2 hectares
Professionals are trying now to contain the fire outbreak
Read more
Orban to publish report on his peace mission to Kiev, Moscow, Beijing, Washington
The Prime Minister hopes that his report and his proposals will become a beneficial contribution to any initiatives that the President of the European Council will be able to present to EU leaders at the appropriate time and in an appropriate form
Read more
Biden forgets Pentagon head’s name in BET interview, calls him simply ‘black man’
After Joe Biden was unable to recall Lloyd Austin’s name, he mentioned Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, a black woman
Read more
Russia-China friendship undermining West’s world order — European Commission chief
Ursula von der Leyen also pointed out that Russia, North Korea, Iran and some other countries were seeking "to create an alternative international order," allegedly based "on redrawn maps, imperial ideas and spheres of influence"
Read more
Foreign mercenaries in Kharkov Region not too engaged in fighting — official
The center for recording war crimes of the Kharkov Region Civil-Military Administration has documented more than 50 war crimes by foreign mercenaries, Deputy head of the Kharkov region military-civil administration Yevgeny Lisnyak said
Read more
Biden will not alter his pro-war policy — Orban's letter to European Council President
The incumbent President is making immense efforts to stay in the race
Read more
Russian Pacific Fleet ships pass Suez Canal, enter Red Sea
The long-distance voyage of the Pacific Fleet ships began on January 22 this year
Read more
Russia to wrap up special operation by end of year — Chechen commander
According to Major General Apty Alaudinov, the Kiev regime has already realized that "the war has already been lost"
Read more
Russia may deploy nuclear missiles in response to US missile deployment in Germany — MFA
According to Sergey Ryabkov, given the combined capacities of NATO countries, Russia needs to calibrate its response, without feeling any "internal constraint" in terms of what to deploy, where and when
Read more
Kiev ready to take reckless steps against Belarus amid military failures — Russian MFA
"The Belarusian Defense Ministry in fact pointed to the movement of air defense and electronic warfare systems, armored vehicles and long-range artillery systems along the border," Alexey Polishchuk stressed
Read more
By bringing up Russia-Ukraine talks, US seeks to buy time to solve domestic problems
Earlier, The New York Times reported that the Ukrainian authorities were planning to halt hostilities with Russia through peace talks
Read more
Russian troops gain better positions in Kupyansk area, says military expert
"If we speak about the Svatovo-Kremennaya area, our servicemen have achieved success near Makeyevka and Petrovskoye," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Nigeria recalls its ambassadors from all over the world
Nigeria's United Nations Permanent Representatives in New York and Geneva are exempted from this total recall in view of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly
Read more
US weapons in Germany to come as response to Russia’s Iskander missiles, top brass claims
The US White House press office announced on July 10 that the United States would begin deploying long-range capabilities in Germany in 2026 with significantly longer range than current land-based fires in Europe
Read more
Moscow will take tit-for-tat measures if West confiscates Russian assets — MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that the West, which has lost the ability to develop even pseudo-legal grounds for its actions of an aggressive nature, never intended to comply with international law and the norms of its own legislation
Read more
Russian strike hits Ukrainian security agency’s command post in Kiev — security official
According to the report, several officers were killed at the command post, while the first deputy SBU chief suffered minor injuries
Read more
Russia’s national football team remains in 33rd place in new FIFA World Rankings
The FIFA World Ranking is still topped by Argentina (1901.48 points), which is followed by France in 2nd place (1854.91) and Spain in 3rd place (1835.67)
Read more
US Republicans divided over support to Ukraine — prominent member
Donald Trunp "made it clear he'd like to end that war", a former Republican presidential contender Asa Hutchinson has told
Read more
DPR official says Ukrainian forces left positions in northeast of Chasov Yar
Ukrainian forces had heavy losses in the area, according to the source
Read more
Von der Leyen vows to turn EU into defense union
It is reported that there is a lot Europe can do to support and coordinate efforts to strengthen the defense industrial base, innovation and the Single Market
Read more
Russia, North Korea concerned over NATO’s plans to expand to Asia Pacific — statement
During the meeting, the sides also touched upon the current aspects of further expansion of the bilateral cooperation in various areas, the ministry added
Read more
Pope Francis’ visit Moscow, Kiev not being prepared at this point, Russian envoy says
Russian Ambassador to Vatican Ivan Soltanovsky said that good intentions of pontiff "raise no doubts"
Read more
Vance formally accepts Republican nomination for vice president
He said that if the Republican party wins the polls, it will remain "committed to free speech and the open exchange of ideas"
Read more
Russian troops wipe out US-made M109 Paladin artillery gun in Kherson area
According to the report, the Lancet strike wiped out the US-made artillery gun
Read more
Two betting services show Harris has higher odds to be presidential nominee than Biden
One of the services gives her the odds of 45%, up from 40% for incumbent President Joe Biden
Read more
Russia, Hungary agree on continuing implementation of Paks-2 NPP project
The high interest in implementation of the project of not only its main participants, but foreign partners as well was emphasized
Read more
Experts say three weapons fired at Trump rally
Forensics expert Robert Maher suggested that "the gunman was about 360 to 393 feet from the podium"
Read more
Ukraine may cease to exist by 2034 — Russian security official
Dmitry Medvedev noted that Ukraine will never join NATO
Read more
Russia lowered investments in US Treasuries to $45 mln in May 2024
Long-term Treasuries accounted for $42 mln of Russian investments, while short-term Treasuries stood at $3 mln
Read more
NATO command for coordinating arms deliveries to Kiev to launch in September
Jens Stoltenberg also promised that London would discuss the defense of Western democracy not only from external threats but also from internal ones, including cyberattacks and acts of sabotage
Read more
Russia's position on Boeing 777 crash in 2014 unchanged — Kremlin
"None of the Russian side’s arguments were taken into account, we did not participate in the investigation," Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Read more
Russia to closely focus on wording of possible agreements with West
Russian Foreign Minister also stressed that Moscow was ready for security issues discussions in Europe and the negotiations are definitely possible given the need to eliminate the basic causes and, certainly, given the need to ensure Russia's legitimate security interests
Read more
Russia to 'inevitably' lift moratorium on deploying intermediate-range missiles — analyst
According to Vasily Kashin, Russia can equip these missiles with both nuclear warheads and conventional warheads
Read more
Press review: Multiple nations eye greater role in SCO and Putin lobbies for digital ruble
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 18th
Read more
Russia vows to safeguard security amid NATO's naval buildup in Black Sea — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also pointed out that the presence of non-regional countries in the Black Sea "is quite tightly regulated by the Montreux Convention"
Read more
Kiev prepared Putin’s assassination attempt with Western involvement, funding — diplomat
"There are no doubts that such crimes were planned and funded with direct participation of the Anglo-Saxon masters of the Kiev regime," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Over 30 foreign mercenaries killed in Kharkov Region since May — official
The bodies of mercenaries are secretly airlifted by helicopters from Kharkov Airport to western Ukraine on a 24-hour basis
Read more
Russian diplomat says Ursula von der Leyen wants EC to control EU defense industry
"The bid to turn the EU into the EDU (the European Defense Union - TASS) means the European Commission would seize control over the entire European defense industry," Kirill Logvinov noted
Read more
Air India plane heading to San Francisco makes emergency landing in Russia
The landing was requested after the triggering of a smoke sensor
Read more
Around 85,000 robots planned to be delivered to Russian enterprises by 2030
Denis Manturov also said that state support measures that will be available to manufacturers
Read more
One needs to view Ukraine settlement objectively — Foreign Ministry
It is necessary to separate election rhetoric from the statements of acting politicians who are vested with relevant powers, Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Read more