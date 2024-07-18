Czech Republic to train up to 4,000 Ukrainian servicemen per year

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The Czech Republic is going to train up to 4,000 Ukrainian servicemen by the end of 2024 and keep this figure at the same level in years to follow, according to the agreement on cooperation in the security sphere signed by representatives of the two countries.

"The parties share ambitions of annual training up to 4,000 Ukrainian servicemen in 2024 and further on, including, but not limited to, the European Union Military Assistance Mission for Ukraine," the agreement reads, which was posted on the website of the Ukrainian president’s office.

The Czech Republic and Ukraine also expressed the intent to develop joint military-technical cooperation projects, "primarily in spheres of small and large caliber munitions, small and light arms, unmanned aerial vehicle, electronic warfare aids and heavy equipment, including maintenance, repair and reconditioning."

Ukraine also signed the agreement on cooperation in the security sphere with Slovenia.