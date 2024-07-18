Russia-China friendship undermining West’s world order — European Commission chief

BRUSSELS, July 18. /TASS/. Strategic cooperation between Russia and China is reducing the global influence of the European Union, undermining the West’s so-called "rules-based order," Ursula von der Leyen, who is seeking re-election as European Commission President, said in her political guidelines for the next term.

"The more aggressive posture and unfair economic competition from China, its ‘no limits’ friendship with Russia <...> reflect a shift from cooperation to competition," she noted. "As a result, our (Western - TASS) rules-based international order is fraying, and our global institutions have become less effective," von der Leyen added.

She also pointed out that Russia, North Korea, Iran and some other countries were seeking "to create an alternative international order," allegedly based "on redrawn maps, imperial ideas and spheres of influence." That said, Europe should "play a leading role in reforming the international system," von der Leyen said.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum in June that the West’s rules-based order concept was eroding international law.