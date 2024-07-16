Biden apologizes for his call to put Trump ‘in the bullseye’

NEW YORK, July 16. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden said that his remark about putting his opponent Donald Trump "in the bullseye" was a mistake. He claimed that he wanted to draw attention to the ex-President’s policies, not to make him a physical target.

Previously, Biden said that it was "time to put Trump in the bullseye."

"It was a mistake to use [those words]," he said in an interview with NBC. "I didn’t say ‘crosshairs,’ I meant ‘bullseye,’ I meant focus on him, focus on what he’s doing, focus on his policies, focus on the number of lies he told on debate."

On July 13, an assassination attempt was carried out against Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The bullet hit the ex-President’s ear, his life is not in danger. One of Trump’s supporters was killed in the attack. The attacker, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was eliminated. The attacker’s motives remain unclear so far.