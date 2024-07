SYDNEY, July 12. /TASS/. The government of Australia announced its largest single military assistance package to Ukraine, worth nearly $250 million.

The country’s defense ministry said it will include air defense missiles, air-to-ground weapons (including guided weapons), and anti-tank weapons, as well as artillery shells and ammunition for mortars, cannons, and small arms.

The announcement takes Australia’s overall military assistance to Ukraine to more than $1.1 billion.